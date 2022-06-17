StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth $34,000.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
