StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
