StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

