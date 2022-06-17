StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
