StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

