StockNews.com Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of AMH opened at $32.92 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

