StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $770.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Macro by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

