Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.80 ($16.46) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.35.

SEOAY stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

