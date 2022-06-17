Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Shares Up 73.6%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 73.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Summer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

