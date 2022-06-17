Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 6,627 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $48,443.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,598.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,112. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $861.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

