Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches Market Cap of $762,906.67

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $762,906.67 and $9,595.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00543305 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,175,435 coins and its circulating supply is 45,475,435 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

