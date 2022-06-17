Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Clunet R. Lewis Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.29. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 337.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

