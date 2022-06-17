Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Clunet R. Lewis Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.29. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 337.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period.
SUI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
