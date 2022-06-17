Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,359. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

