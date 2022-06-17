Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.24

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 102644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWDBY. BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.18.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.89%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.