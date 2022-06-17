Swerve 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $905,987.00 and $1.15 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,194,596 coins and its circulating supply is 16,974,670 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

