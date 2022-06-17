Swerve Hits Market Capitalization of $905,987.00 (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $905,987.00 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,194,596 coins and its circulating supply is 16,974,670 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

