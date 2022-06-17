Swingby (SWINGBY) One Day Volume Tops $185,299.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. Swingby has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $185,299.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,792.70 or 0.76759578 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00305861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,570.10 or 0.99979865 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,019,875 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

