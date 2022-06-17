SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $900,693.48 and $4,705.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00212189 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009748 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00403406 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,968,301 coins and its circulating supply is 124,557,928 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

