Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 15,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Syrah Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

