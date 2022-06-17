Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 15,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.
Syrah Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)
