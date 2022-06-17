Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.07.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

