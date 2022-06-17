Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.41. 116,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $141.29 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

