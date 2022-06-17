TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,316 ($15.97) and last traded at GBX 1,316 ($15.97). 48,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 65,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,358 ($16.48).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.01.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)
