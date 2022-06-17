Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.77. 10,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $290.03 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

