Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Evergy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

