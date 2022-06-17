Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 212.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 37,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

