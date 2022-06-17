Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 195,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,439. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

