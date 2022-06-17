Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,214 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

BMRN stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 51,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

