Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Shyft Group worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,522. The stock has a market cap of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.