Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. 100,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

