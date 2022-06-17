Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after acquiring an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 17,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,632. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

