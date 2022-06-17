Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TGEN remained flat at $$1.33 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.40. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
