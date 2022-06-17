TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Up 1.4%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.69 and last traded at C$29.41. 93,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 163,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.39. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.02.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

