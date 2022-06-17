Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $88,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 109,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,019. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

