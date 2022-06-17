Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $148.55 Average PT from Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.55.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. Tencent has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.42 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

