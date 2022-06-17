Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Buys 21,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$17,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,075,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,941,741.90.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 40,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$1,680.00.

On Friday, May 13th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 12,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$9,639.60.

On Thursday, May 5th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 122,696 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$103,064.64.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 40,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,160.00.

On Friday, April 29th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 46,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,106.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,080.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

