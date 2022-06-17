Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Reduced by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

