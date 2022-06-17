Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 167,556 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,225,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.