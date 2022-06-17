Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 167,556 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,225,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

