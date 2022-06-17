Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $8,116,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.