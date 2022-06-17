Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.78. 63,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

