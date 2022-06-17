Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THLLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Thales from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($114.58) to €137.00 ($142.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Thales stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

