The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $59.61. 307,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552,808. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

