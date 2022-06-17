The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

