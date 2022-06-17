The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €105.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($91.15) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Brenntag stock opened at €69.00 ($71.88) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($58.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €71.60 and its 200-day moving average is €74.25.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

