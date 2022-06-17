The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.21). Approximately 63,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 127,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

The company has a market cap of £15.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.55.

Get The Ince Group alerts:

The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

Further Reading

