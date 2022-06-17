The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,482 shares of company stock worth $3,084,040. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

PGR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.