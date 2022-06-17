The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.10

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SCIN opened at GBX 779 ($9.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £515.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The Scottish Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725 ($8.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 933 ($11.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 45.42 and a current ratio of 46.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 858.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 865.33.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

