Theleme Partners LLP Sells 3,571,237 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Theleme Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,556,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,571,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 9.1% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $794,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. American Trust bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 78,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

