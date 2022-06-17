Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $504.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $468.05 and a one year high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

