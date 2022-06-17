TheStreet Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to C+

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $137,096,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

