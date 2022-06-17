THORChain (RUNE) Trading Down 37.1% Over Last Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00008288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $570.05 million and approximately $81.62 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 119.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,668.61 or 0.75331468 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012695 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

