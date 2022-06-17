thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.10) to €8.60 ($8.96) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 10,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

